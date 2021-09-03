'Help Afghan refugees by donating to local food banks', says Barking and Dagenham leader

Published: 10:50 AM September 3, 2021

British nationals and Afghan evacuees depart a flight from Afghanistan at RAF Brize Norton on August 26. - Credit: PA

The leader of the council is urging anyone who wants to help refugees from Afghanistan to donate to their nearest food bank.

Cllr Darren Rodwell was speaking in his capacity as deputy chairman of the local government association London Councils.

Council leader Darren Rodwell. - Credit: Andrew Brookes

He said: "We know many Londoners wish to do something for the scared, exhausted families coming to our city.

"Right now, the best way to help is to donate to your local food bank and contact your local volunteer centre."

The borough's leader was speaking on Tuesday, August 31, a day before the Home Office confirmed Afghans who worked with the British government and military would be able to move to the UK permanently.

Refugees from Afghanistan wait to be processed after arriving on an evacuation flight at Heathrow Airport. - Credit: PA

Former Afghan staff and their families eligible for the Afghan relocations and assistance policy (Arap) will be given immediate indefinite leave to remain as opposed to only five years' temporary residency as previously permitted.

The UK has already evacuated more than 15,000 people since August 13, of whom more than 8,000 are Arap claimants.

More than 100 councils have come forward to help families find homes, with more than 2,000 places already confirmed, the Home Office said.

Afghan resettlement minister Victoria Atkins said she is "confident" more local authorities will sign up to resettlement schemes, with around a third having made firm offers so far.

Communities secretary Robert Jenrick was due to meet local government chiefs today (Thursday, September 2) to discuss how to make the scheme work fairly across the country.

The government has pledged £12million to help enrol children in schools and £3m towards helping families access healthcare. A further £5m has been set aside for councils to provide housing support.

As of Monday (August 31), 27 local authorities in London indicated a willingness to take between 125 to 152 families.

Cllr Rodwell said: "We have all seen videos and photos of the terrifying situation in Afghanistan. People who once helped UK and US armed forces are living in constant fear of persecution and death.

"This is a humanitarian crisis and we all need to do our bit to help - as individuals, as a city and as a country."

He added town halls are offering to support as many families as possible while managing existing pressures and priorities.

Councils are also working with the government and mayor of London to agree proper funding.