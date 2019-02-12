Community-minded knitters recognised with special award

Darren Rodwell with members of the Active Age Group. Pic: LBBD Archant

A group of kind-hearted knitters have been awarded for their contributions to events in Barking and Dagenham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The members of the Active Age Group, who meet at the Barking Learning Centre, have been given the Leader’s Recognition Award played for an active role in knitting for the Summer of Festival events, most notably the Folk Festival project

They also recently knitted poppies for Remembrance Day which now adorn the council chamber in the town hall.

They received their awards yesterday from Councillor Darren Rodwell, leader of the council.