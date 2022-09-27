Council leader launches bid to become Barking MP

Darren Rodwell has announced his intention to become Barking MP.

The Barking and Dagenham Council leader posted on social media to launch his bid to be Labour's candidate for the constituency.

The incumbent, Dame Margaret Hodge, has held the seat since 1994 but revealed last year that she would be stepping down at the next election.

Cllr Rodwell led Labour to take every seat on Barking and Dagenham Council at May's local elections for the second time running.

He said in a video: "For me, it's always been about community.

"This borough has always been my home and I'm so proud to have raised my family here.

"I'm proud of our record but I know I can do so much more as your voice in Parliament."

He was first elected as a councillor in 2010 and has been council leader since 2014.

In his campaign launch video, Cllr Rodwell explained that he "never planned to be in politics" but entered to help fend off the British National Party (BNP).

The BNP saw 12 councillors elected in Barking and Dagenham in 2006 but lost all its seats in 2010.

" I couldn't sit by whilst our community fell to the far-right," Cllr Rodwell said.

"I believe if you want to make progress, you've got to roll up your sleeves and fight for it."

The last general election was held in December 2019 and one must be held at least every five years.

Dame Margaret gave an interview to the Post last December in which she explained it was "the right decision at the right time" for her to step down.

When asked what advice she would give to her successor as Barking MP, she said: "It's a brilliant community in so many ways.

"People accept the lot they are given and it's really important that the MP should lead the fight so that we don't.

"Barking and Dagenham deserves the best and is the best."

The borough's other MP, Jon Cruddas, also announced last month that he would not be seeking re-election.

Mr Cruddas has represented Dagenham and Rainham since 2001.