Barking and Dagenham Council leader speaks out against proposed planning changes

PUBLISHED: 15:00 10 August 2020

Barking and Dagenham Council Leader Darren Rodwell has expressed concerns over the government's proposed changes to the planning system. Picture: Ken Mears

Barking and Dagenham Council Leader Darren Rodwell has expressed concerns over the government's proposed changes to the planning system. Picture: Ken Mears

The government’s proposed changes to the planning system are “potentially disastrous” for Londoners, according to Barking and Dagenham Council Leader Councillor Darren Rodwell.

Announced last week, mooted plans include the abolition of section 106 and Community Infrastructure Levy agreements, both of which are used by local authorities to ensure developments include affordable homes.

Speaking in his capacity as London Councils’ executive member for housing and planning, Cllr Darren Rodwell warned against a “planning free-for-all”: “London is suffering the most severe homelessness crisis in the country and the chronic shortage of affordable housing is at the heart of this.

“It would be a massive step backwards if the government undermined boroughs’ ability to ensure new development in London includes affordable homes.” According to London Councils — a cross-party group representing all 32 boroughs and the City of London — there are currently 243,000 London households on waiting lists, with the capital accounting for two-thirds of homelessness in England.

