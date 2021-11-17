Council leader awarded honorary doctorate by university

Barking and Dagenham's council leader has been awarded an honorary doctorate in education.

Cllr Darren Rodwell was given the honour by Coventry University (CU) at a graduation ceremony held at The Barbican Centre.

The award recognised his support for CU London, according to the university, which opened a campus at the former Civic Centre in Dagenham in 2017.

The building underwent a £4.5million renovation and includes classrooms, IT suites, library and learning services.

Cllr Rodwell said: “I have had a real honour bestowed upon me.

“I graciously received it in front of my family, on behalf of my team, councillors and wider residents for their hard work and aspiration. Together we can make this world a better place."

He was first elected to the council in 2010 and has led the authority since 2014.

The Labour politician, who is an Abbey ward councillor, is also deputy chair of London Councils.