News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News

Opinion

Darren Rodwell: 'Join in with centenary celebrations of Becontree Estate'

Logo Icon

Darren Rodwell, Barking and Dagenham council leader

Published: 8:45 AM June 16, 2021   
The estate was built for returning war heroes and working class families.

The Becontree Estate was built for returning war heroes and working class families - Credit: LBBD

We talk a lot about bringing homes for the future to the borough. But this year, we celebrate what gave us a vital part of our proud history, the Becontree Estate, through our Becontree Forever festival.

Becontree Forever captures our past and looks to the future. It brings together artwork shows, music, community projects and marks the provision of brand new facilities such as new playgrounds on the Becontree Estate.

100 years ago, the very first row of houses were built in Chitty’s Lane, Dagenham on what would become the largest council estate in the world.

The world was not as we know it today. The Becontree Estate was built to house the soldiers and their families who had survived the First World War. Built as homes for heroes, the Becontree offered a beacon of hope and the chance for a better life.

Council leader Darren Rodwell says vaccines have been rigorously tested to ensure their safety and t

Council leader Darren Rodwell. - Credit: Andrew Brookes

For many, it was their first home with a garden and indoor toilet and wide-open spaces. Around the Becontree, the new borough provided a sense of belonging and security where families could grow and prosper, sometimes living within a few streets of each other.

You may also want to watch:

Those days may be gone, but today we celebrate the young and the old, the people who make the borough what it is today - a place with an East End sense of pride and community.

That sense of community is thriving today. Throughout the pandemic, so many people have given up their time to help those in need.

Most Read

  1. 1 Barking gurdwara 'thrills' after modern and traditional rebuild
  2. 2 Topping out milestone for Barking tower block development
  3. 3 Barking sex offender who pushed crotch into girl, 15, on Tube sentenced
  1. 4 Budding entrepreneur from Dagenham wins business pitch competition
  2. 5 Council warns residents after reports of rogue traders in Dagenham
  3. 6 Fairlop woman ordered to pay £1k over Dagenham cigarette littering
  4. 7 Barking MP joins schoolchildren for managing money lesson
  5. 8 Steve Allen: 'Oxford students should vote on Magdalen pronunciation instead'
  6. 9 Dagenham set to announce retained list with three already departing
  7. 10 Barking man arrested after three men injured in Southend

Our fantastic frontline workers – the unsung heroes of today - have stood alongside us carrying out their jobs through the most difficult of circumstances.

This summer, the Becontree 100 Festival will bring together Love Music Hate Racism, headline acts in Parsloes Park and the return of the popular Roundhouse Music Festival.

There is something for everyone, from beanbag making for the kids to Frank Turner, if rock is your thing.

Full details are available on the Becontree Forever website. Come and join us as we kick off the next 100 years of our history.

Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Traffic on the A13

Crime

Man in drink driving arrest as overturned car on A13 causes queues

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
picture shows water damage at flats

Housing

Family endures 'horrific leaks' at Dagenham block of flats

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Detective Sergeant Benjamin McNish, 30, worked in investigating child abuse and community support

Women's Safety

Police officer guilty of spying on woman in the shower

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Met police car

Metropolitan Police

Pensioner arrested after £4m suspected drugs seizure

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus