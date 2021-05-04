News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
'We must continue showing community spirit to get to Covid finish line'

Cllr Darren Rodwell, Council leader

Published: 11:17 AM May 4, 2021   
Sam Tarry urges everyone to have a Covid vaccine when invited

Darren Rodwell says, "The vaccination has played a big role in protecting our elderly and most vulnerable" - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

The last year has been incredibly tough, with some of us losing loved ones and the NHS being pushed to breaking point.

If all goes well, then by July, life could be closer to normal again. Until then, we must all continue to follow the rules.

Our schools have done a fantastic job helping kids to catch up on the work they missed out on during lockdown. For many families, it was a relief to see their children back in class learning alongside their friends.

We had a push for at-home testing which made a big difference.

Of the 18,000 tests sent out over Easter, only 25 came back positive. It would have been hard to imagine that in January.

Doing this before schools returned reduced the need for teachers and pupils to self-isolate after coming back.

Council leader Darren Rodwell. Picture: Be First

Council leader Darren Rodwell warns caution as lockdown restrictions continue to ease - Credit: BeFirst

The vaccination programme has played a big role in protecting our elderly and most vulnerable. I want to pay tribute to the staff and volunteers, inside and outside the council, who have gone above and beyond to help make this happen.

From special sessions for those with learning difficulties to late clinics during Ramadan, they have made sure no one has been missed out. We could not have done it without you.

Some people may have read things online that could put them off getting the jab. It may even be the case that younger people feel they do not need it.

I want to reassure you, the more people who have the jab the better. The scientists are right. Get it when it is your turn.

Restrictions are set to ease once more on May 17, but we need to be cautious. You only have to see the news about other countries to see what’s happening elsewhere.

We have come this far. Let us all show a bit of community spirit and get ourselves to the finish line.

