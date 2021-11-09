'The world owes us': Council leader highlights borough's global importance

There will be a train from Barking to Beijing that takes just 36 hours by the end of the decade, Darren Rodwell has claimed.

In a City Hall speech, the Barking and Dagenham Council leader criticised Boris Johnson’s levelling up agenda for excluding parts of east London.

He also claimed that Barking and Dagenham had “stopped slavery,” adding that “the world owes us”.

Cllr Rodwell claimed that the government was wrong not to prioritise investment from the fund in east London, arguing that local industry would soon be connected by rail to the rest of the world.

He said: “By the end of this decade you’ll be able to get a train to all of Europe, you’ll be able to go to Russia, China, Asia Africa – 80 per cent of the world’s economies on a train from east London – from Barking to Beijing in 36 hours.

“If you don’t believe me, then you’re not from east London.”

He said levelling up was “a propaganda piece of rubbish by a government that doesn’t know the people of east London".

Cllr Rodwell went on: “Why? Because if they knew east London, we don’t need handouts, we just need to carry on empowering the people from our communities.

“From the City in the east, all the way through Tower Hamlets, Newham, Barking and Dagenham – along the estuary – we have been the driving force of London.”

Cllr Rodwell also referred to the borough’s history, claiming that Barking and Dagenham had changed the world.

He said: “We are proud to say we are east London and we are proud to say we can change the world because we’ve done it so many times.

“We stopped slavery, we brought equality, and by the way to our friends in the United States we also funded your independence.

“So the world owes us, and we should be asking the world not for a handout but for opportunities.”

The government has been contacted for comment.