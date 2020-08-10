Search

Advanced search

Barking and Dagenham Council Leader urges clarity on school transport social distancing

PUBLISHED: 07:00 11 August 2020

Barking and Dagenham Council leader Darren Rodwell has urged the government to clarify its advice on home-to-school transport for children with SEN. Picture: Andrew Brookes.

Barking and Dagenham Council leader Darren Rodwell has urged the government to clarify its advice on home-to-school transport for children with SEN. Picture: Andrew Brookes.

Archant

The leader of Barking and Dagenham Council has urged the government to clarify its advice on home-to-school transport for children with special education needs.

Writing to parliamentary under secretary of state for children and families Vicky Ford MP, councillor Darren Rodwell outlined inconsistencies within the guidance on social distancing: “The latest guidance from the department of education, published on July 2, says social distancing rules will not apply on school transport from September. At the same time, the government’s Covid-19 guidance when using national transport says passengers should be socially distanced.”

You may also want to watch:

Despite the potential confusion, Cllr Rodwell said the borough intends “to provide socially-distanced travel for our most vulnerable pupils” come September.

However, adhering to the rules will come at a cost: “Our costs are set to double if not treble, from £3.4million to between £10m and £17m in the coming year.”

Clarity is required for local authorities to plan, he concluded.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Which Barking and Dagenham restaurants are participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?

The government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme is now in its second week across Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police linking deaths of woman and man found in Dagenham just hours apart

Police were called to Gosfield Road. Picture: Google

‘It’s about paying it forward’: Dagenham woman hopes to raise £23k to fulfil Cambridge University dream

Warwick University graduate Tamara Valentina needs to raise £23,000 to secure her place at the University of Cambridge. Picture: Savanna Achampong

Dagenham film studios given £5million government boost

An artist's rendition of the film studios planned for Dagenham East. Picture: Be First

Barking and Dagenham Council leader speaks out against proposed planning changes

Barking and Dagenham Council Leader Darren Rodwell has expressed concerns over the government's proposed changes to the planning system. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Which Barking and Dagenham restaurants are participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?

The government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme is now in its second week across Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police linking deaths of woman and man found in Dagenham just hours apart

Police were called to Gosfield Road. Picture: Google

‘It’s about paying it forward’: Dagenham woman hopes to raise £23k to fulfil Cambridge University dream

Warwick University graduate Tamara Valentina needs to raise £23,000 to secure her place at the University of Cambridge. Picture: Savanna Achampong

Dagenham film studios given £5million government boost

An artist's rendition of the film studios planned for Dagenham East. Picture: Be First

Barking and Dagenham Council leader speaks out against proposed planning changes

Barking and Dagenham Council Leader Darren Rodwell has expressed concerns over the government's proposed changes to the planning system. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking and Dagenham Council Leader urges clarity on school transport social distancing

Barking and Dagenham Council leader Darren Rodwell has urged the government to clarify its advice on home-to-school transport for children with SEN. Picture: Andrew Brookes.

Essex batsmen dig in to set Surrey tough target

Paul Walter hits four runs for Essex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Para swimmer Brock Whiston keen to thank Everyone Active as she returns to training

Brock Whiston back in the pool at Becontree Leisure Centre (Pic: Elizabeth Whiston)

Harmer ‘felt really good’ as Essex build lead

Simon Harmer in bowling action for Essex during Essex CCC vs Surrey CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 16th September 2019

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, August 10

England's Jofra Archer appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Naseem Shah during day two of the First Test match at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.