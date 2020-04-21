Dagenham newlyweds share first dance on street during lockdown after wedding reception cancelled
PUBLISHED: 17:26 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:26 21 April 2020
Archant
A Dagenham couple whose wedding reception was cancelled because of the pandemic shared “the first dance they should have had” in their street.
Fitzstephen Road newlyweds Dave and Julie Oswald were surprised with a thoughtful gesture by their neighbour and friend Tony Goddard, who lives a few doors down, whilst he was playing a driveway DJ set.
Tony, who runs mobile DJ service TG Tunes, had decided to play music for a few hours to “lighten the moods” of his neighbourhood during lockdown, for people to enjoy from their gardens while social distancing.
Tony had been booked to play the Oswalds’ wedding reception, so Julie had given him their first dance song - Evergreen by Barbra Streisand - and some other music to play throughout the evening.
During his set, Tony noticed the newlyweds out in their garden enjoying the music and, on the spur of the moment, made a surprise announcement.
He asked them to come forward and announced he had a special song to play for them.
“He put us on the spot completely - but we were game for it because, given the situation, it was nice that he’d thought about it,” Julie said.
“It lifted everyone’s spirits, it was a lovely gesture and a bit of fun – and that’s Tony to be honest.
“We were totally unaware.”
Julie added they were “not dressed appropriately” for the impromptu dance in front of friends and neighbours, as they had being doing chores around the house.
“We were in old trainers and work clothes but that really added to it I think,” she said.
The government announced restrictions in response to the coronavirus pandemic just days before their wedding.
It meant their reception had to be postponed, but the couple didn’t know until the day of their wedding whether the initial marriage ceremony could still go ahead.
Fortunately, they were one of the last couples in the borough to be wed before the lockdown was introduced.
“We had our wedding day but didn’t have the reception, so we didn’t have what we wanted but we’re grateful to have got married because a lot of people did have their wedding cancelled,” Julie said.
“This made it that little bit more special.”
