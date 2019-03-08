Search

David Bailey's photo of historic Dagenham Idol to go on show at Barking station exhibition

PUBLISHED: 10:00 09 July 2019

East end artist David Bailey's photograph of the Dagenham Idol will be one of the star exhibits at a new pop-up gallery in Barking this summer. Picture: Jamie Lorriman

East end artist David Bailey's photograph of the Dagenham Idol will be one of the star exhibits at a new pop-up gallery in Barking this summer. Picture: Jamie Lorriman

Archant

A famous photographer's picture of one of the earliest pieces of European art will be a star exhibit at a busy train station's new gallery.

A photograph of the Dagenham idol will be one of the star exhibits at a busy train station's new pop-up gallery.

Famous snapper David Bailey's picture of the prehistoric figurine - believed to be one of the first known examples of art based on a human form in Europe - will go on display at Barking station.

The free show at the transport hub's busy concourse will also feature work by Dagenham photographer Jimmy Lee.

Cllr Darren Rodwell, leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, said: "For years, I have been saying that Barking and not Berlin is the past, present and future of European art and this exhibition of David Bailey and Jimmy Lee's works firmly supports this claim."

The pop-up shop is a joint venture between Be First, Barking and Dagenham Council's regeneration company, and the Barking Enterprise Centre (BEC), who helped fund the project.

It is the first in a programme of art and craft exhibitions which will be run by the BEC this summer.

Jimmy Lee said: "I feel very privileged to be the first person displaying their work in this great new gallery space.

"It's an amazing opportunity, and to be sharing my images in a space with a legend like David Bailey is a real honour."

The BEC will also be promoting a new creative workspace, ThreeSixty, after teaming up with Create London, which is due to open early next year.

Karen West Wylie, BEC's chief executive, said: "We are delighted to have a chance to show the work of Jimmy Lee and others who will follow him in the space to showcase and sell their work.

"There really will be something for everyone."

David Harley, head of regeneration at Be First, said: "The massive footfall at the station means that this pop-up shop is an ideal place to showcase the creative talent we have in this borough.

"It is fast becoming known as London's latest creative hotspot with Be First leading a number of projects to support its further growth."

A spokesman for c2c, which runs Barking station, said: "We are delighted to host this fantastic new gallery which reinforces Barking's burgeoning status as a visitor destination and newcomer on London's arts scene."

The exhibition starts on Wednesday.

