News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News

David Bailey visits college photography studio named after him

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 8:01 PM July 23, 2021   
David Bailey CBE with photography students Ruby Chapman and Helen Taylor at the East London Institute of Technology

Renowned fashion and portrait photographer David Bailey CBE with photography students Ruby Chapman (left) and Helen Taylor at the new studio. - Credit: David Bennett

World-renowned fashion and portrait photographer David Bailey visited a college photography studio that has been named after him.

Mr Bailey met some of the next generation of photographers while at the East London Institute of Technology on the Barking and Dagenham College campus today (Friday, July 23).

“It is exciting to see the studio and meet the students," Mr Bailey said.

David Bailey CBE, who has a studio named after him at the East London Institute of Technology.

David Bailey CBE, who has a studio named after him at the East London Institute of Technology, as photographed by students Helen Taylor and Ruby Chapman. - Credit: Helen Taylor and Ruby Chapman

“They have everything they need here to achieve great things.”

The David Bailey Studio features an “infinity cove” - an all-white space with no corners designed to give the impression that the background of an object extends endlessly. 

You may also want to watch:

Other specialist features in the photography department include dark rooms and high specification equipment such as professional photographic printers. 

Photography students Ruby Chapman, 23, from Romford, and Helen Taylor, 37, from Hornchurch, showed Mr Bailey around the new studio.

Most Read

  1. 1 The schools in Barking and Dagenham rated outstanding by Ofsted
  2. 2 Barking and Dagenham rallies to give friends a prom night to remember
  3. 3 Appeal after man allegedly 'spits at' woman travelling through Whitechapel, West Ham and Barking
  1. 4 Mum plans 30-mile walk to Barking Station to raise money to help son take first steps
  2. 5 Weather warning in place with east London set for thundery weekend
  3. 6 Dagenham MP seeks views on CPZs after 'hundreds raise concerns'
  4. 7 London boroughs with fastest and slowest wage growth revealed
  5. 8 Barking and Dagenham racks up most blue badge-related fines, study shows
  6. 9 Admissions open for new Barking school
  7. 10 Ricardo Fuller death: Men from Dagenham and Plaistow wanted in connection

Helen said: “It was really exciting to meet such a famous and well-regarded photographer. 

“We were really honoured that David let us take his portrait and he even provided tips and advice during the shoot. 

“I especially enjoyed the down to earth chat afterwards and appreciated the personal insight into his career highlights.” 

The veteran photographer’s advice to students starting out was simple: “Buy a camera and get out there.”

Arts & Culture
Education
Barking and Dagenham News
Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A CGI of the Town Quay Wharf development in Barking.

Housing

Town hall agrees to buy 62 homes in Barking development

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
CGI of the Barking Riverside development

Barking Riverside

£40m health and wellbeing hub to be built at Barking Riverside

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Madina Cash & Carry supermarket in Green Lane, Dagenham

Planning and Development

Plans for new mosque in Dagenham rejected

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Maritime House in Linton Road, Barking

Temporary Jobcentre opens in Barking

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon