David Bailey visits college photography studio named after him

Published: 8:01 PM July 23, 2021

Renowned fashion and portrait photographer David Bailey CBE with photography students Ruby Chapman (left) and Helen Taylor at the new studio. - Credit: David Bennett

World-renowned fashion and portrait photographer David Bailey visited a college photography studio that has been named after him.

Mr Bailey met some of the next generation of photographers while at the East London Institute of Technology on the Barking and Dagenham College campus today (Friday, July 23).

“It is exciting to see the studio and meet the students," Mr Bailey said.

David Bailey CBE, who has a studio named after him at the East London Institute of Technology, as photographed by students Helen Taylor and Ruby Chapman. - Credit: Helen Taylor and Ruby Chapman

“They have everything they need here to achieve great things.”

The David Bailey Studio features an “infinity cove” - an all-white space with no corners designed to give the impression that the background of an object extends endlessly.

Other specialist features in the photography department include dark rooms and high specification equipment such as professional photographic printers.

Photography students Ruby Chapman, 23, from Romford, and Helen Taylor, 37, from Hornchurch, showed Mr Bailey around the new studio.

Helen said: “It was really exciting to meet such a famous and well-regarded photographer.

“We were really honoured that David let us take his portrait and he even provided tips and advice during the shoot.

“I especially enjoyed the down to earth chat afterwards and appreciated the personal insight into his career highlights.”

The veteran photographer’s advice to students starting out was simple: “Buy a camera and get out there.”