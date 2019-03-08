Dagenham woman arrested on suspicion of murder after death at Suffolk pub

Police in the car park of The Magpie near Little Stonham, Suffolk. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown Archant

Suffolk police have released a Dagenham woman on bail after arresting her on suspicion of murder.

The arrest was in connection with a death at the Magpie Inn, near the Suffolk village of Little Stonham.

Paramedics called police to the inn just before 3.30am on Sunday, November 10. They treated the 45-year-old victim, but she died shortly after.

A post-mortem failed to determine the cause of the death and further tests are now needed.

The Dagenham woman, 52, was arrested at the scene. She's been released on bail until December 8.

Enquiries are ongoing.

The East Anglian Daily Times has reported a party took place at the "well-known" pub on the Saturday evening before the incident, but it's not known if the two events are linked.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Suffolk Police's Major Investigation Team quoting reference number CAD51 of November 10.

People can contact the police on 101 or by visiting suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update. Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.