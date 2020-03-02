Death of man found in Parsloes Park not being treated as suspicious
PUBLISHED: 09:53 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:53 02 March 2020
The death of a man found in Parsloes Park is not being treated as suspicious.
Residents discovered the deceased in the Dagenham park at around 7.30am on Saturday, February 29.
Police were called to the scene where the man was pronounced dead.
A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: "The death is being treated as unexplained.
"At this stage, the circumstances are not being treated as suspicious."
Further enquiries are underway.
