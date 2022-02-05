Death of two-year-old girl found in garden 'not suspicious'

Police are investigating the death of a two-year-old girl found unresponsive in the garden of an address in Reede Road - Credit: PA

The death of a two-year-old girl found in a garden in Dagenham is not thought to be suspicious, police say.

Police found the child unresponsive at an address in Reede Road shortly after she had been reported missing last Saturday afternoon, January 29.

In an initial statement on Monday, police said the death was being treated as unexplained.

A Met spokesperson said: "A post-mortem examination was conducted at St Thomas Hospital on Thursday, February 3.

"We await the outcome of additional tests.

"The death continues to be treated as unexplained, but is not thought to have been suspicious."

No arrests have been made.

In the latest statement, the Met said the girl was taken to hospital where, despite efforts to revive her, she was pronounced dead.

Her next of kin are aware and police enquiries are continuing.