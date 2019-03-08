Dagenham to host record label's first DEFECTED London FSTVL

Dagenham is set to host the first DEFECTED London FSTVL. Picture: Julien Duval Archant

Dagenham is set to host an independent house music record label's first ever festival.

DEFECTED London FSTVL organisers expect 10,000 partygoers to descend on Central Park in Rainham Road North for the day-long event this Saturday, September 14.

Owner and founder of DEFECTED Records, Simon Dunmore, said: "London is our heartland and we wanted to stick our flag firmly in the ground on home turf.

"The cultural and musical diversity in our city grows ever stronger and we are proud to bring people together through music.

"With it being our 20th anniversary this year, it just felt like the right moment to do our first London festival."

Acts appearing on one of the event's five stages include Honey Dijon, Horse Meat Disco, Dimitri from Paris, Purple Disco Machine, Todd Terry, Masters at Work and Sam Divine.

The independent label is credited with being at the forefront of the house music scene, with more than 600 singles released to date.

DEFECTED has also hosted nights at London clubs.

The festival marks the independent house music label's 20th birthday. Picture: Defected The festival marks the independent house music label's 20th birthday. Picture: Defected

Tickets are available from £54 (plus a booking fee) at Defected's website.