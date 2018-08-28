Search

More c2c misery for commuters with delays due to ‘defective tracks’

PUBLISHED: 08:41 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:57 31 January 2019

There is disruption across the c2c network due to speed restrictions caused by defective tracks. Picture: c2c

Archant

There are delays on the c2c this morning because of speed restrictions.

The train operator tweeted earlier this moring that because of a go slow on ‘defective tracks’ between West Ham and Limehouse trains are running at reduced speeds on all lines.

‘Train services running across the whole c2c network may be delayed by up to 10 minutes or revised’, c2c said.

