Buyers in temporary accommodation after delays moving into 360 Barking development

Buyers who are waiting to move into Barking 360 have said they've faced delay after delay, meaning they've had to secure temporary housing multiple times. Picture: Luke Acton. Luke Acton

Buyers waiting to move into new tower blocks have been left looking for temporary accommodation after the moving-in date was put back.

One woman who said she bought into the four-tower 360 Barking development in Cambridge Road told the Post she had to find temporary accommodation four times due to the uncertainty around when she could move into her new home.

She asked to remain anonymous as she still has to deal with Nu Living, the company behind the 291-flat build and the selling agent for Swan Housing Association.

The woman summed-up the development as a "farce that I wish I'd never been involved in".

Emails from the developer and buyers' accounts show the completion date has been changed as many as five times this year.

The first moving in date was supposed to be in March, according to buyers, but the expected completion date is now September, with moves continuing "through autumn".

A man, who also wanted to remain anonymous, with an estimated £21,000 tied-up in the project - including deposit and mortgage fees - said he's had to move temporary accommodation three times.

"It's been a nightmare. I can deal with delays if I know what's happening. They have been giving us estimates every couple of months, with nothing coming to fruition.

"If you know they're not going to complete something, you can plan ahead. The issue is not knowing," he added.

Another Nu Living development, Paragon in Ilford, has also been hit by delays. The company put the issue down to "circumstances out of the control" of the developer.

A spokeswoman for Nu Living said: "We appreciate how disappointing delays to our 360 Barking development have been for our new customers and all our teams are focused on getting residents moved in as quickly as possible.

"We are now awaiting the final statutory sign-offs before we can begin the process to move residents in.

"With our sales and marketing team sending weekly updates to customers and supporting them individually, we will continue to keep our customers fully updated with as much information on handover dates as we can and we look forward to welcoming the new residents to 360 Barking very soon."