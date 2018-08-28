Search

‘Signalling fault’ causes delays on c2c trains

PUBLISHED: 09:54 01 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:17 01 February 2019

c2c trains service stations across east London. Picture: c2c.

Trains run by c2c are being delayed after a signalling problem at Pitsea.

The issue is affecting the entire network and the operator says trains could be running up to three minutes late.

It also said that train services may be ‘revised’.

The disruption is expected to last until 10.30am at least.

Customers whose journeys have been delayed by more than 15 minutes may be due compensation. Information about claims can be found on the c2c website.

