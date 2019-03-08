Rail misery with severe delays on the Overground and Jubilee Line

TfL is reporting severe delays on the Overground and Jubilee Line this morning. Picture: TfL © Transport for London

Commuters face misery this morning with TfL reporting severe delays on the Overground and Jubilee line.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There are severe delays between Upper Holloway and Barking due to a faulty train.

You may also want to watch:

Tickets are being accepted on buses and the underground.

There are also severe delays between Waterloo and Stratford with minor slow downs on the rest of the line due to an earlier faulty train.

Tickets are being accepted on buses and the DLR.

There a good service on other London Underground lines according to TfL.