Rail misery with severe delays on the Overground and Jubilee Line
PUBLISHED: 07:37 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:38 18 July 2019
Commuters face misery this morning with TfL reporting severe delays on the Overground and Jubilee line.
There are severe delays between Upper Holloway and Barking due to a faulty train.
Tickets are being accepted on buses and the underground.
There are also severe delays between Waterloo and Stratford with minor slow downs on the rest of the line due to an earlier faulty train.
Tickets are being accepted on buses and the DLR.
There a good service on other London Underground lines according to TfL.