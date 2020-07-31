Search

Demolition worker from Dagenham fighting for her life after being hit by crane at work

PUBLISHED: 14:15 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:21 31 July 2020

Shannon Brasier is fighting for her life after being hit in the head by a crane. Picture: Scarlett Smith

Shannon Brasier is fighting for her life after being hit in the head by a crane. Picture: Scarlett Smith

Archant

Demolition worker Shannon Brasier, from Dagenham, is in a coma after being hit by a JCB crane while at work.

Shannon with her mum Lena. Picture: Scarlett SmithShannon with her mum Lena. Picture: Scarlett Smith

Shannon, 20, has a brain injury, severe damage to her facial bones, a broken back and is on life support at the Royal London Hospital, Whitechapel.

Miss Brasier, who works for Ace Demolition, was airlifted to hospital after being struck at a site in Southchurch Boulevard, Southend on Tuesday afternoon, July 28.

Detectives are investigating and have arrested a 55-year-old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

Miss Brasier’s cousin Scarlett Smith, 28, said: “This has been shocking for the entire family and we still don’t know exactly what happened. Shannon is much older than her years, really mature and looked after everyone in the family. She is the most wonderful, beautiful person. Every day we are praying. We are all devastated.”

Shannon Brasier is a demolition worker. Picture: Scarlett SmithShannon Brasier is a demolition worker. Picture: Scarlett Smith

Miss Brasier’s younger siblings Riley, 18, and Bailey, 11, have only been allowed short visits to the hospital because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Miss Brasier’s mother, Lena, suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and had been shielding.

The family has started an online fundraising campaign to help them pay for the cost of hospital visits and bills.

Shannon Brasier. Picture: Scarlett SmithShannon Brasier. Picture: Scarlett Smith

Ms Smith said: “Shannon has been working since she was 15 and is the main worker in the family. She was paying the majority of the bills and looking after her mum.

“She really looks after her siblings as well and was well known in the local community as someone who would help anyone in need. This is a really difficult time with Lena’s illness and everything else going on in the world.

“It’s horrific that the family have to worry about feeding their children while Shannon is fighting for her life. We don’t have any news on her recovery or how bad her brain injury is. We are so grateful to everyone who is helping out the family.”

Essex Police said the man who was arrested has since been released under investigation. A spokesman for Ace Demolition said the company was working with police and the Health and Safety Executive.

