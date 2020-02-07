Search

Man stabbed inside Barking nightclub

PUBLISHED: 17:03 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:03 07 February 2020

A 31-year old man was stabbed in the stomach in The Deuce Lounge in London Road, Barking in the early hours of this morning (February 7). Picture: Google

A 31-year old man was stabbed in the stomach in The Deuce Lounge in London Road, Barking in the early hours of this morning (February 7). Picture: Google

A man has been stabbed in the stomach inside a Barking nightclub.

The 31-year old suffered a single stab wound inside The Deuce Lounge in London Road with police called by paramedics at 3.35am this morning (February 7).

A Met spokesman said: "He was treated at Lewisham Hospital where his condition has been deemed non-life threatening and non-life changing."

Detectives are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 755/7February2020.

