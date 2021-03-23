Fines for Barking fly-tippers caught on camera

Published: 1:09 PM March 23, 2021

Three people have been fined after being caught on camera fly-tipping in Devon Road, Barking recently. - Credit: Google

Three fly-tippers have been fined after being caught on camera in Barking.

Images of the people dumping rubbish in Devon Road featured in an episode of the town hall’s Wall of Shame web series, which aims to catch fly-tippers.

They were identified and issued with five fines for fly-tipping and littering, totalling £1,000 between them.

In Barking and Dagenham, the fine for fly-tipping is £400 and for littering it’s £150.

Councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and public safety, said: “It is great to see the council’s unique approach to tackling fly-tipping paying off, and I hope that this makes people think twice about fly-tipping in Barking and Dagenham – you will be caught.”

Visit www.lbbd.gov.uk/enforcement-wall-of-shame to watch the series and email grimecrime@lbbd.gov.uk to identify someone featured.