Disabled youngsters from Barking and Dagenham win first round of sports contest

PUBLISHED: 07:30 18 January 2019

Last year's panathlon winners from Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Panathlon Foundation

Last year's panathlon winners from Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Panathlon Foundation

Panathlon Foundation

Disabled students from Barking and Dagenham have made it through the first round of the East London Panathlon Championships.

The competition sees pupils from Havering, Redbridge, Waltham Forest and Barking and Dagenham go head to head in table cricket, athletics, kurling, boccia and polybat.

Students from six schools in the borough won last week’s first round, which was held at the Frenford Club in Ilford. Pupils in Years 7 to 13 from Trinity, Riverside Bridge, Eastbrook Comprehensive, Sydney Russell, Dagenham Park CofE and Jo Richardson Community schools took part, winning 54 of a possible 60 points.

Barking and Dagenham have been the London champions for three years in a row, and this year’s pupils are hoping to replicate their previous success.

The students will go on to the east London finals in March at the University of East London Sports Dock, where they’ll play the winners from other boroughs.

Councillor Evelyn Carpenter, cabinet member for education, said: “Our Panathlon teams over the last few years have done incredibly well, and it is great to see the young people this year are continuing this winning tradition.”

Most Read

Elderly man attacked in his Dagenham home by three violent burglars

The elderly man was attacked in hs own home in Stamford Road. Pic: Google

Police release e-fit after Chadwell Heath stabbing

Police have also released an e-fit of a man they wish to identify in connection with the stabbing. Photo: Met Police

Two people in hospital after stabbing during burglary in Barking

Two people are in hospital after being attacked during a burglary in Farr Avenue, Barking in the early hours of this morning. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Dagenham minicab driver wins Barking bus lane fine battle

Robert Bedwell was advised by a sign to drive into a bus lane in River Road to avoid road works, and the council fined him,

Man cut free from car after Dagenham crash

A man had to be cut free after two cars crashed at the junction of Freshwater Road and Valence Avenue in Dagenham on Sunday night. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

