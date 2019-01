Disruption across c2c network as freight train breaks down in Barking

c2c trains service stations across east London. Picture: c2c. Archant

The entire c2c train network is experiencing delays and alterations due to a broken down freight train in Barking.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Disruption is expected to continue until at least 6pm, the operator said.

The incident follows major delays to service caused by ‘defective tracks’ earlier in the day.