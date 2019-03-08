Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
Updated

Cancellations and delays across c2c

PUBLISHED: 18:11 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:40 07 August 2019

There are cancellations and delays across the c2c network. Picture: c2c.

There are cancellations and delays across the c2c network. Picture: c2c.

Archant

A track fault has lead to widespread cancellations and delays across the c2c train network.

You may also want to watch:

A moveable section of track - known as a 'point' - failed between West Ham and Barking, leading to services being removed or making them late by up to ten minutes, according to c2c.

So far, the disruption has affected dozens of trains and is expected to last up to 8.30pm.

Greater Anglia and London Underground are accepting tickets for alternative routes.

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after person trapped in Dagenham HGV crash

The crumpled cab of a lorry at the scene. Picture: @Dave_Rawks.

Women caught hiding items under robes in apparent shoplifting attempt

The video was filmed at Asda in Merrielands Crescent, Dagenham. Picture: Paul Bennett

Free travel on Barking to Gospel Oak line in September

One of the new Overground trains on the Barking to Gospel Oak route. Picture: TfL

Upminster Costa worker from Dagenham claims she was told to pay back funds following distraction robbery

Two men stole £280 from the Costa Coffee in Station Road, Upminster on Sunday, August 4. Picture: Google Maps

Man seriously injured in acid attack

The London Ambulance Service was called to treat a man after a corrosive substance attack in Kingston Close, Marks Gate, on Friday, August 2. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after person trapped in Dagenham HGV crash

The crumpled cab of a lorry at the scene. Picture: @Dave_Rawks.

Women caught hiding items under robes in apparent shoplifting attempt

The video was filmed at Asda in Merrielands Crescent, Dagenham. Picture: Paul Bennett

Free travel on Barking to Gospel Oak line in September

One of the new Overground trains on the Barking to Gospel Oak route. Picture: TfL

Upminster Costa worker from Dagenham claims she was told to pay back funds following distraction robbery

Two men stole £280 from the Costa Coffee in Station Road, Upminster on Sunday, August 4. Picture: Google Maps

Man seriously injured in acid attack

The London Ambulance Service was called to treat a man after a corrosive substance attack in Kingston Close, Marks Gate, on Friday, August 2. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Cricket: Barwick bemoans Goresbrook batting woes

Shane Barwick hits out for Goresbrook (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Peter Taylor’s verdict on away win at Dover Athletic

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Barking boss Gardner aims to end pre-season on a high after draw with VCD Athletic

Nana Boakye-Yiadom equalises for Barking. Picture: Terry Gilbert

Cancellations and delays across c2c

There are cancellations and delays across the c2c network. Picture: c2c.

Cricket: Westley open to extra responsibility at Essex

Tom Westley of Essex in batting action during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 1st August 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists