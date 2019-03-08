Cancellations and delays across c2c

A track fault has lead to widespread cancellations and delays across the c2c train network.

A moveable section of track - known as a 'point' - failed between West Ham and Barking, leading to services being removed or making them late by up to ten minutes, according to c2c.

So far, the disruption has affected dozens of trains and is expected to last up to 8.30pm.

Greater Anglia and London Underground are accepting tickets for alternative routes.