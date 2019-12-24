Disruption on c2c continues due to flooding in Plaistow

Due to a flood in the Plaistow area this morning, there are cancellations and flooding across all c2c routes.

From 10am, the Christmas timetable will be operating with reduced services.

The flooding was caused by the Lower River Roding bursting its banks yesterday.

Tickets are being accepted on Greater Anglia and the Tube via any reasonable route and you are advised to check before you travel.