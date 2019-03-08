Severe delays on District line east of Barking

There are severe delays on the district line between Barking and Upminster. Picutre: Ken Mears Archant

There are severe delays on the district line between Barking and Upminster currently.

⚠ - Service Update -



There are now severe delays between Earl's Court and Richmond/Ealing Broadway due to a signal failure at Earl's Court.



There are severe delays between Barking and Upminster. — District line (@districtline) September 23, 2019

Both ends of the line are facing disruption after a signal failure at Earl's Court earlier.

As a result, the eastbound service from Ealing Broadway and Richmond to Earl's Court was suspended but has now resumed with severe delays in both directions.

Passengers are advised to use alternate routes, with tickets valid on local buses.

Visit tfl.gov.uk/tube-dlr-overground/status for service status updates.