Severe delays on District line east of Barking
PUBLISHED: 16:35 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:39 23 September 2019
Archant
There are severe delays on the district line between Barking and Upminster currently.
Both ends of the line are facing disruption after a signal failure at Earl's Court earlier.
As a result, the eastbound service from Ealing Broadway and Richmond to Earl's Court was suspended but has now resumed with severe delays in both directions.
Passengers are advised to use alternate routes, with tickets valid on local buses.
Visit tfl.gov.uk/tube-dlr-overground/status for service status updates.