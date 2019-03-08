Search

Barking and Dagenham Council invites applications for diversity grants as deadline looms

PUBLISHED: 15:00 29 July 2019

Barking Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears.

Barking Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears.

Ken Mears

The council is offering £500 to organisations across the borough as the deadline looms for grant applications from its Equality and Diversity Community Fund.

It's inviting groups to apply before the cut-off on Sunday, August 4.

Money from the fund goes towards allowing charities and community groups to play a bigger role in delivering events.

Winning projects will promote social inclusion, celebrate diversity and support equality by giving opportunities to people with "protected characteristics", according to the authority.

Councillor Lynda Rice is cabinet member for equalities and diversity.

She said: "I think it's fantastic we can work with charities, faith and community groups, to deliver events and projects which are crucial to the growth and togetherness of our borough and those who live in it."

"We look forward to seeing what members of these community groups can do to bring our residents together."

More information about the fund can be found online at lbbd.gov.uk/equality-and-diversity-community-fund.

Most Read

Video shows worker tied up during Dagenham warehouse robbery

A CCTV image of one of the suspects. Picture: Met Police

More than 100 patients have gone missing from mental health hospitals in Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge

Brookside secure unit, run by NELFT, in Goodmayes. Picture: Ken Mears

Dagenham nine-year-old impresses in The Voice Kids final

Keira Laver performing on the final of The Voice Kids. Picture: Matt Frost/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust looking for new head of patient partnership council

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust.

c2c warning of delays after trespassers spotted on the line at Fenchurch Street

Trespassers on the line have caused delays on the c2c this morning. Picture: C2C

