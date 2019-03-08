Barking and Dagenham Council invites applications for diversity grants as deadline looms

The council is offering £500 to organisations across the borough as the deadline looms for grant applications from its Equality and Diversity Community Fund.

It's inviting groups to apply before the cut-off on Sunday, August 4.

Money from the fund goes towards allowing charities and community groups to play a bigger role in delivering events.

Winning projects will promote social inclusion, celebrate diversity and support equality by giving opportunities to people with "protected characteristics", according to the authority.

Councillor Lynda Rice is cabinet member for equalities and diversity.

She said: "I think it's fantastic we can work with charities, faith and community groups, to deliver events and projects which are crucial to the growth and togetherness of our borough and those who live in it."

"We look forward to seeing what members of these community groups can do to bring our residents together."

More information about the fund can be found online at lbbd.gov.uk/equality-and-diversity-community-fund.