Borough marks Diwali with speeches, drawings and fireworks in Barking

The interfaith drawing in front of the town hall. Picture: Peter Chand. Peter Chand

Barking and Dagenham has marked Diwali with a colourful celebration at Barking town hall.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Speakers at the event. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Faith Forum. Speakers at the event. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Faith Forum.

The festival is observed by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists across the world. It is a festival of new beginnings, the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness.

Speeches from members of the community, a multi-faith drawing on the front steps of the town hall and fireworks in Barking Abbey helped mark the event on Sunday, October 27.

It was organised by Himanshu Jain, a follower of the Jain faith and incoming chairman of the Barking and Dagenham Faith Forum.

You may also want to watch:

Barking and Dagenham Mayor Peter Chand was also at the occasion.

He said: "I really like the fact that young people are learning traditions and history. It's great parents are passing that on and it's not lost.

"It was a really special event."

He estimated there were around 150 people at the fireworks after the ceremony at the town hall.

The crowd at the town hall on October 27. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Faith Forum. The crowd at the town hall on October 27. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Faith Forum.

Cllr Chand added the celebration was about all communities "coming together and defeating evil."