Borough marks Diwali with speeches, drawings and fireworks in Barking
PUBLISHED: 15:32 29 October 2019
Peter Chand
Barking and Dagenham has marked Diwali with a colourful celebration at Barking town hall.
The festival is observed by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists across the world. It is a festival of new beginnings, the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness.
Speeches from members of the community, a multi-faith drawing on the front steps of the town hall and fireworks in Barking Abbey helped mark the event on Sunday, October 27.
It was organised by Himanshu Jain, a follower of the Jain faith and incoming chairman of the Barking and Dagenham Faith Forum.
Barking and Dagenham Mayor Peter Chand was also at the occasion.
He said: "I really like the fact that young people are learning traditions and history. It's great parents are passing that on and it's not lost.
"It was a really special event."
He estimated there were around 150 people at the fireworks after the ceremony at the town hall.
Cllr Chand added the celebration was about all communities "coming together and defeating evil."