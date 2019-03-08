Search

Borough marks Diwali with speeches, drawings and fireworks in Barking

PUBLISHED: 15:32 29 October 2019

The interfaith drawing in front of the town hall. Picture: Peter Chand.

Peter Chand

Barking and Dagenham has marked Diwali with a colourful celebration at Barking town hall.

Speakers at the event. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Faith Forum.Speakers at the event. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Faith Forum.

The festival is observed by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists across the world. It is a festival of new beginnings, the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness.

Speeches from members of the community, a multi-faith drawing on the front steps of the town hall and fireworks in Barking Abbey  helped mark the  event on Sunday, October 27.

It was organised by Himanshu Jain, a follower of the Jain faith and incoming chairman of the Barking and Dagenham Faith Forum.

Barking and Dagenham Mayor Peter Chand was also at the occasion.

He said: "I really like the fact that young people are learning traditions and history. It's great parents are passing that on and it's not lost.

"It was a really special event."

He estimated there were around 150 people at the fireworks after the ceremony at the town hall.

The crowd at the town hall on October 27. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Faith Forum.The crowd at the town hall on October 27. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Faith Forum.

Cllr Chand added the celebration was about all communities "coming together and defeating evil."

