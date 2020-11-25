Dagenham GP makes generous donation to children at King George and Queen’s hospitals
PUBLISHED: 15:00 26 November 2020
Archant
A generous donation by a GP from Emerson Park has put smiles on faces at King George and Queen’s hospitals.
Dr Tina Teotia writes children’s books alongside working at Dagenham’s Green Lane Surgery.
She said: “Being involved in the Covid fight locally I saw the impact of the virus, especially on children. I do charity work with children anyway, but this time I wanted to do something for kids in the area.”
You may also want to watch:
She has already written five books — three for daughter Ava and two for son Aiden — which she sells on Amazon.
She has donated a box of these books, alongside the proceeds from online sales, to the King George and Queen’s Hospitals Charity.
The children have also been given 75 rainbow bears, complete with NHS tags added by Tina, Ava and Aiden.
To support the hospitals charity visit bhrhospitals.nhs.uk/our-charity; to buy Tina’s books visit pinkytail.co.uk/shop.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.