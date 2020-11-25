Dagenham GP makes generous donation to children at King George and Queen’s hospitals

The GP at Dagenham's Green Lane surgery wanted to support local children this year after seeing up close just how badly the virus has affected them. Picture: KG & QH Charity Archant

A generous donation by a GP from Emerson Park has put smiles on faces at King George and Queen’s hospitals.

Dr Tina Teotia writes children’s books alongside working at Dagenham’s Green Lane Surgery.

She said: “Being involved in the Covid fight locally I saw the impact of the virus, especially on children. I do charity work with children anyway, but this time I wanted to do something for kids in the area.”

She has already written five books — three for daughter Ava and two for son Aiden — which she sells on Amazon.

She has donated a box of these books, alongside the proceeds from online sales, to the King George and Queen’s Hospitals Charity.

The children have also been given 75 rainbow bears, complete with NHS tags added by Tina, Ava and Aiden.

To support the hospitals charity visit bhrhospitals.nhs.uk/our-charity; to buy Tina’s books visit pinkytail.co.uk/shop.