Dagenham GP makes generous donation to children at King George and Queen’s hospitals

Published: 3:00 PM November 26, 2020 Updated: 8:41 PM December 7, 2020

The GP at Dagenham's Green Lane surgery wanted to support local children this year after seeing up close just how badly the virus has affected them. Picture: KG & QH Charity - Credit: Archant

A generous donation by a GP from Emerson Park has put smiles on faces at King George and Queen’s hospitals.

Dr Tina Teotia writes children’s books alongside working at Dagenham’s Green Lane Surgery.

She said: “Being involved in the Covid fight locally I saw the impact of the virus, especially on children. I do charity work with children anyway, but this time I wanted to do something for kids in the area.”

She has already written five books — three for daughter Ava and two for son Aiden — which she sells on Amazon.

She has donated a box of these books, alongside the proceeds from online sales, to the King George and Queen’s Hospitals Charity.

You may also want to watch:

The children have also been given 75 rainbow bears, complete with NHS tags added by Tina, Ava and Aiden.

To support the hospitals charity visit bhrhospitals.nhs.uk/our-charity; to buy Tina’s books visit pinkytail.co.uk/shop.