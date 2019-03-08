Search

Barking fire: Donation points set up to help families left homeless by blaze

PUBLISHED: 15:04 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:04 10 June 2019

Firefighters at the scene. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Firefighters at the scene. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Donation points and a fundraising page have been set up to help the families left homeless by a fire in Barking.

The blaze, which destroyed 20 flats and damaged 10 others, ripped through a block of flats in De Pass Gardens, Barking Riverside, yesterday afternoon (Sunday). Two people were treated for smoke inhalation but there were no other injuries.

A rest centre has been set up at Thames View Community Centre.

Council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell said: "We have been working closely with the emergency services to make sure people are safe, fed and housed for the night.

"Staff have been at our rest centre throughout the night and we have arranged temporary accommodation for everyone who needed it last night.

"This work will continue today as we determine what people need and the community have been fantastic with their offers of help."

The council has said that if anyone wishes to donate items to support the affected families, it is still in need of toys and books for children under 10, general toiletries, nappies and phone chargers

They can be dropped off at Barking Town Hall or at any of the children's centres in the borough.

Anyone who wants to help can also make a donation at crowdfunder.co.uk/help-for-families-affected-by-riverside-fire

