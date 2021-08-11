Donations plea to complete £5 million Becontree Estate community centre

Published: 5:32 PM August 11, 2021

A church and community centre at the heart of the Becontree Estate is seeking donations to help it complete its £5m redevelopment.

Kingsley Hall has served the Dagenham area since 1929 and, in the centenary year of the estate, will be soon welcome people to a new community building and refurbished existing spaces.

The much-loved hub in Parsloes Avenue has been delivering an ambitious, community-led vision for its site of more than an acre, offering a range of essential services and support to empower people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds.

Kingsley Hall director Chris Kapnisis said: “It’s been a five-year journey so now that we’re on the final leg it is really exciting.

“It’s particularly fitting that it’s being completed this year because it is the centenary of the Becontree Estate as well, so we’re really delighted to be part of that celebration as well.”

The project is almost complete with the new Livewell Centre being built at the front of the site, which includes creative and community spaces, health and fitness facilities, the latest accessibility features and a public roof garden.

Kingsley Hall is seeking donations from the community to raise about £30,000 needed to complete the work, with the funds to go towards interior decoration, disabled access, outdoor spaces and delivering services.

“The sense has always been about local people so we’d love local people to now have the opportunity to contribute as well,” Mr Kapnisis said.

“I think it’ll bring some civic pride, world-class facilities for the community to really be able to feel safe in and also inspirational, innovative spaces.

“There’s been a lot of consultation along the whole process so we wanted to make it the sort of space the community wanted, so not grand or clinical but very welcoming and something that will bring celebration and sense of belonging.”

Kingsley Hall was welcoming more than 2,500 visitors a week before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year, it coordinated the local pandemic response, giving away more than 40,000 items of food and providing doorstop care packs, food parcels and prescription drops; telephone buddying to more than 1,000 isolated and vulnerable people; and pastoral support to hundreds.

Visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/KingsleyHall to donate.