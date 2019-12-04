Search

Donor drive to take place in memory of Dagenham schoolboy Damary Dawkins

PUBLISHED: 17:00 04 December 2019

Damary Dawkins with his parents Nadine and Tony. Picture: ACLT

Damary Dawkins with his parents Nadine and Tony. Picture: ACLT

ACLT

A donor drive is set to take place in memory of a Dagenham schoolboy who lost his battle with leukaemia.

Damary Dawkins after he received a stem cell transplant. Pic: ACLTDamary Dawkins after he received a stem cell transplant. Pic: ACLT

Damary Dawkins, 13, was initially diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in 2015, and went through three years of chemotheraphy.

But in the summer of 2018, just a few weeks before his treatment was due to end, his parents Nadine and Tony were told he had relapsed and that his only chance of survival was a stem cell transplant from an unrelated donor.

With the help of blood cancer charities African Caribbean Leukaemia Trust (ACLT) and DKMS, the #Match4Damary appeal was launched, encouraging people from African and Carribean backgrounds to join the stem cell register.

People from a black, Asian or minority ethnic background have just a 20 per cent chance of finding a suitable donor, compared to 69 per cent of those from a white European background.

Raheem Sterling with Damary Dawkins and Beverley De-Gale from the Afro-Carribean Leukaemia Trust (ACLT). Picture: ACLTRaheem Sterling with Damary Dawkins and Beverley De-Gale from the Afro-Carribean Leukaemia Trust (ACLT). Picture: ACLT

And despite Damary receiving his transplant shortly before Christmas last year, he relapsed in February and passed away on March 17 this year.

Damary's plight was supported by Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson and Manchester City and England mmidfielder Raheem Sterling - the latter revealing a t-shirt in tribute to the schoolboy after scoring against the Czech Republic in March.

And now, a year after Damary's transplant, his parents have helped to organise a stem cell donor registration drive in his memory.

Damary Dawkins with Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson. Pic:Dan Weir/PPAUK.Damary Dawkins with Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson. Pic:Dan Weir/PPAUK.

The event is set to take place at The Church of Pentecost, in Green Lane, Dagenham, from 12.30pm on Sunday, December 8.

Beverley De-Gale, co-founder at ACLT, said: "Despite the loss of Damary earlier this year, Tony and Nadine have continued to work with the ACLT to raise awareness on the lack of potential donors on the UK Stem Cell Register.

"It's an absolute honour to work alongside them and the senior members of The Church of Pentecost, Dagenham to continue Damary's legacy and raise awareness on stem cell donation within the 300+ congregation.

"The donor drive will take place after the church service at 12.30. Our aim is to educate the audience on the importance of why they should consider registering and then hopefully sign up all who have made an informed decision and are eligible to help make a difference to the life of someone living with blood cancer - someone like young Damary."

England's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game against the Czech Republic in March and shows a t-shirt in memory ofDamary Dawkins. Picture: Nick Potts/PAEngland's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game against the Czech Republic in March and shows a t-shirt in memory ofDamary Dawkins. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

For more information about being a stem cell donor, visit aclt.org or dkms.org.uk

