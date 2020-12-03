Branded vehicles the latest step in council’s fight against fly tipping

Trucks with the council's 'Don't be a tosser' slogan will be driving around the borough in a bid to discourage fly tipping. Picture: LBBD LBBD

Barking and Dagenham Council is stepping up the fight against fly tipping with specially-branded vehicles.

The caged tipper trucks will bear the ‘Don’t be a tosser’ slogan in the hope it will discourage people from dumping waste in the borough.

Councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “I still can’t understand why people living here would want to dump rubbish on theirs or their neighbour’s roads, making it look dirty.

“We’re determined to beat them, and we will do everything in our powers to do exactly that.

“If you know someone fly tipping, please do report them as they are only making where you live a dirtier place.”

To report someone for fly tipping, email grimecrime@lbbd.gov.uk and to report any waste that has been dumped, visit lbbd.gov.uk/report-fly-tipping