Dorothy Barley pupils treat Barking care home residents to festive feast and carols

PUBLISHED: 12:00 25 December 2019

Dorothy Barley pupils enjoy Christmas dinner with residents from Harp House Care Home in Barking. Picture: LBBD

Dorothy Barley pupils enjoy Christmas dinner with residents from Harp House Care Home in Barking. Picture: LBBD

A care home's residents have been treated to carols and Christmas dinner by infant school pupils.

Pensioners from Harp House Care Home in Helmore Road, Barking, joined pupils from Dorothy Barley Infants in Davington Road, Dagenham, for their annual festive feast.

Now in its fourth year, the dinner brings young and old together at Christmas to share presents, stories and food.

Children welcomed more than 30 residents and workers as well as special guest Gwen - the aunt of a member of Dorothy Barley staff - who went to the school when it was first built.

And by coincidence, Gwen recognised one of the women from the home as an old school friend she attended Dorothy Barley with 85 years ago.

Cllr Evelyn Carpenter, the council's cabinet chief for educational attainment, said: "What a lovely thing for the students to do. Events like these are a great way for students to learn more about the world."

