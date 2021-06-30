News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North East London CCG: Don’t forget to have second Covid-19 jab

Dr Jagan John, North East London CCG chair and clinical chair for Barking and Dagenham

Published: 10:45 AM June 30, 2021   
vidya sahota

107-year-old Vidya Sahota said she was "feeling well" after receiving her second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at The Broadway Theatre on May 28 - Credit: Jon King

We’re going full steam ahead with the Covid-19 vaccination programme in Barking and Dagenham, with our dedicated centres at Broadway Theatre and Parsloes Surgery having vaccinated over 61,000 and 33,000 people respectively.

Both teams have been amazing at supporting local people and I must say a special thanks to Parsloes Surgery who have been vaccinating for over six months.

Reassuringly, Public Health England research shows the vaccines are effective against the latest variant of Covid-19, and people who have had two doses have high immunity against the virus.

So I urge you to get your first jab when you’re contacted and, importantly, don’t forget to have your second dose.

CCG chairman, Dr Jagan John, urges parents to get children vaccinated against the flu.

Dr Jagan John urges pregnant women and those breastfeeding to have a Covid vaccine - Credit: Mark Sepple

Currently we’re vaccinating everyone aged 18 and over and some at risk younger people, including carers, health and social care staff, and people living with someone who is immunosuppressed.

If you had your first dose at Broadway Theatre or Parsloes Surgery, you can book your second dose there by calling 020 8076 4752. You can also book an appointment at nhs.uk/CovidVaccine or by calling 119.

I know some people have concerns about the vaccines, so I want to reassure you that they’re safe and effective as they have been through rigorous clinical checks. If you have questions you can find more information at eastlondonhcp.nhs.uk/ourplans/covid-19-vaccination-programme.htm

Finally, I want to ask a favour of those of you with family or friends who are hesitant to get the jab – please talk to them about their concerns and help them make an informed decision.

The sooner we’re all vaccinated, the sooner we can return to normal.

