Man cut free from car after Dagenham crash

A man had to be cut free from a car after a crash in Dagenham last night.

Firefighters found the driver trapped in the vehicle after being called to the junction of Freshwater Road and Valence Avenue in Dagenham at about 10.55pm.

Crews from Dagenham and members of a rescue unit from Bethnal Green battled to release the man after the smash involving two cars.

The driver of the second car was also taken to hospital with injuries although he had not been trapped.

A London Fire Brigade spokeswoman said: “One person was trapped by the nature of their injuries. He was released from the vehicle and taken to hospital.”

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We treated two men at the scene. One was taken to hospital as a priority and the second was taken to a major trauma centre, also as a priority.”

A Met Police spokeswoman said both men’s injuries were deemed not to be life changing or life threatening.

Crews dealt with the crash by 11.38pm.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.