Driver caught using dead child's blue badge

Barking and Dagenham Council arranged for the Range Rover to be taken to the car compound. Picture: LBBD LBBD

A "despicable" driver who illegally used a blue badge that had belonged to a dead child has had their car seized by council enforcement officers.

The Range Rover was parked in a permit bay in Clockhouse Avenue, Barking, last week when council officers decided to check out the badge - meant for people with disabilites.

They found it had been issued by Westminster Council for use by the family of a 10-year-old child, who has since passed away. The badge had been reported stolen and was no longer active.

Barking and Dagenham Council arranged for the vehicle to be taken to the car compound and when the driver arrived to collect it, they had to surrender the badge, as well as pay £200 for the removal of the vehicle and £385 in outstanding parking tickets.

Councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety said: "For someone to be prepared to go quite so low in order to try and get around the parking restrictions is despicable.

"This is something that we will not tolerate in Barking and Dagenham and I would like to thank the council enforcement officers for responding so quickly to the complaint and catching the individual in the act."

The driver faces a fine of up to £1,000 and a criminal record if they are prosecuted for illegal use of the blue badge.