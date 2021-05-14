News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Drivers escape injury in Dagenham crash

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 11:44 AM May 14, 2021   
A collision between two cars in Heathway, Dagenham

Emergency services were called at 7.46am after two cars collided in Heathway, Dagenham. - Credit: Lisa Rixon

The occupants of two vehicles escaped uninjured from a crash in Dagenham this morning (Friday, May 14).

Emergency services were called at 7.46am to reports of a collision involving a black Honda and a silver BMW in Heathway.

A black Honda came to rest on the hood of a silver BMW in the collision.

A black Honda came to rest on the bonnet of a silver BMW in the collision. - Credit: Lisa Rixon

The Honda came to rest on the bonnet of the BMW in the middle of Heathway, on the section of road between Broad Street and Church Elm Lane. No arrests have been made.

A Met spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended. There were no reported injuries. The road has since reopened.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We sent an ambulance crew and an incident response officer, but did not treat anyone or take anyone to hospital."

