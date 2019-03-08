Search

Did Prince Harry hint about royal baby’s gender during Dagenham visit?

PUBLISHED: 12:22 12 April 2019

The Duke of Sussex unveils a plaque with help from Arberesha Deda, nine. Picture: Ken Mears

The Duke of Sussex unveils a plaque with help from Arberesha Deda, nine. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Prince Harry’s decision to pick a young girl out of the crowd to help him officially open the Future Youth Zone has left royal fans convinced about the gender of his unborn baby.

The Duchess of Sussex is currently on maternity leave - meaning she didn’t join her husband on his visit to Dagenham yesterday (Thursday) - and is expected to give birth in the coming weeks.

The royal couple have remained tight-lipped over the gender of their first child, but that hasn’t stopped people from speculating - and the trip to Dagenham certainly fuelled the rumours of it being a girl.

The Duke picked nine-year-old Arberesha Deda out of the crowd to help him pull the string to unveil a plaque after taking a tour of the new youth centre.

And whether the little royal is a boy or a girl, the Duke didn’t rule out them being a member of Future Youth Zone when they are old enough - responding “give it time!” to the question from a youngster.

