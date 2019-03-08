Search

Prince Harry due to visit Dagenham’s Future Youth Zone today

PUBLISHED: 09:15 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:18 11 April 2019

The Duke of Sussex will be visiting Dagenham to open the Future Youth Zone. Picture: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

The Duke of Sussex is to visit Dagenham today to open a new £6.15m youth centre.

Prince Harry will take a tour of the Future Youth Zone in Parsloes Park and meet young people from the borough who have been involved in its development.

The venue will include an indoor climbing wall, dance and drama studio, music room with a recording studio and a kitchen.

There will also be a fully equipped gym, an arts and craft room and an outdoor 3G football pitch.

The youth club has been developed by the OnSide Youth Zones charity, which the Duke has been involved with for some time – he and wife Meghan visited a centre in Birkenhead earlier this year.

Kathryn Morley, chief executive of OnSide Youth Zones, said: “We are delighted to be recognised as an important charity for young people by HRH The Duke of Sussex and look forward to showing him the type of tremendous youth provision coming to London this year.”

