Death of woman found in Dagenham 'not suspicious', police say

PUBLISHED: 15:54 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:54 02 December 2019

The death of a woman found at her home in Durham Road, Dagenham, is not being treated as suspicious. Picture: Google

Archant

The death of a woman whose body was discovered at her home is not being treated as suspicious, police have said.

Officers arrested a 37-year old man on suspicison of murder after going to a house in Durham Road, Dagenham, at 1.50am on November 21 after concerns were raised about the welfare of someone inside.

The 67-year-old-woman who lived at the property was pronounced dead at the scene. Formal identification awaits but the next of kin have been informed.

A Met spokeswoman said: "A special post-mortem examination took place on Saturday, November 23 and, although exact cause of death awaits, the death is not being treated as suspicious."

The man who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday, November 22 has been released with no further action.

Officers are expected to put together a report for the coroner.

