Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in Dagenham

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The 37-year-old was arrested early this morning.

The arrest came after police visited a property in Durham Road, Dagenham, at around 1.51am on Thursday, November 21, following concerns being raised for the welfare of someone inside.

A Met spokeswoman said: "Officers attended with paramedics and a woman believed to be in her 60s was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Her next of kin have been informed and formal identification will take place in due course."

The death is being treated as suspicious. The man is currently in police custody.

Enquiries continue.