Woman on tracks at East Ham suspends District line between Plaistow and Upney

A woman on the tracks at East Ham station saw the District line suspended between Plaistow and Upney this afternoon (October 1).

We've no service: Plaistow - Upney. Severe delays: Plaistow to Earls Court and minor delays on the rest of the line.



ℹ️ This is while the emergency services deal with a casualty on the track.https://t.co/uGRwRe6Edw — District line (@districtline) October 1, 2019

Though service has resumed, there are still severe delays on the line.

Paramedics found a woman at the scene and took her to hospital for checks. She is not thought to have any life-threatening or life-changing injuries, according to a spokesman for the British Transport Police.

Officers and ambulances were called to the incident just before 3.20pm, it is not being treated as suspicious.

The air ambulance was called to the scene, as well as the hazardous area response team, an ambulance crew and a medic in a car.