Barking and Dagenham Post > News

Court refurbishment sees inquests move to Barking for next few months

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 11:14 AM August 31, 2021   
Walthamstow Coroner's Court

Walthamstow Coroner's Court has closed for up to a year for refurbishment - Credit: Google

Inquests determining the cause of deaths in east London will be moved to Barking for up to a year, it has been revealed.

A spokesperson for Waltham Forest Council said Walthamstow Coroner's Court is to undergo refurbishment work which will see it closed for nine to 12 months.

The court usually hosts inquest hearings for the east London coroner, who reviews deaths in Newham, Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Waltham Forest.

It has been moved to The Adult College of Barking and Dagenham in Ripple Road, Barking.

A spokesperson for Barking and Dagenham Council said the move would have "no impact" on students.

He added: “This allows the council to better use its estate and, where possible, generate some income.”

Barking Town Hall will also be used - it has already been hosting jury inquests since March to accommodate social distancing.

Waltham Forest Council's spokesperson said the Queens Road, Walthamstow site is expanding from one to two courtrooms as part of the work.

The refurbishment "will improve facilities for the public as well as introduce new sound and visual equipment", he added.

