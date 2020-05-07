Coronavirus: Rubbish tips set to reopen

Frizlands Lane reuse and recycling centre is among those due to reopen on Monday. Picture: Paul Bennett Archant

Rubbish dumps are set to reopen next week after more than a month of closures because of the coronavirus lockdown.

The Frizlands Lane reuse and recycling centre in Dagenham, Gerpins Lane tip in Upminster, Jenkins Lane in Newham and the Chigwell Road tip in Woodford Bridge will all re-open on Monday, May 11.

However, under new government guidelines residents can now only take harmful household waste that would cause injury or illness to the dumps.

This includes green garden waste, which can’t be composted or dangerous items of furniturem which may have broken glass or nails sticking out.

Barking and Dagenham Council advised people to hold on to normal household waste that is not causing a hazard until lockdown restrictions are completely lifted.

Councillor Syed Ghani, cabinet member for public realm, said: “We expect the first week to be really busy, so residents should wait until it’s absolutely necessary to go to the tip to help to reduce waiting times for everyone. Please wait a few days if you can to help to reduce queues and traffic.

“The safety of our residents and staff will always be our main priority. That’s why we all need to follow the rules and also observe social-distancing at the tips. Residents should wash their hands when they return home from the tip as they would anywhere else.

“This way, we can help residents to visit the tip to dispose of their harmful household waste and reduce waiting times for everyone.”