Barking and Stratford estate agents team up for BBC property show

PUBLISHED: 15:00 04 November 2020

Tobias and Big V on Rent Like a Boss. Picture: BBC/The Connected Set/Dean Webster

Tobias and Big V on Rent Like a Boss. Picture: BBC/The Connected Set/Dean Webster

Two east London estate agents have teamed up to help young renters ensure they are not being ripped off.

Tobias Alexander, from Stratford, and Charles ‘Big V’ Haward, from Barking, are the stars of new BBC series Rent Like a Boss.

The show aims to give an insight into the world of renting, with the pair helping a variety of people from those struggling to find an affordable home to tenants trapped in bad housing by their contracts.

On the success of the first episode, which aired on BBC One on Tuesday, October 27, Tobias said: “We’ve just had the numbers come back from the BBC One debut of Rent Like A Boss, and it was watched by over 900,000 people, with a 10.6 per cent share. These figures don’t include iPlayer numbers.”

The four-part series is available to watch now at bbc.co.uk/iplayer

The Sopranos studio owner signs deal to build Dagenham film studios

An artist's rendition of the film studios planned for Dagenham East. Picture: Be First

Barking and Dagenham Council launches express Covid test centre for key workers

Staff at the express Covid-19 testing site in Dagenham. Picture: LBBD/LDRS

Jailed: Dagenham man who helped to con elderly victims out of up to £4,000

Albino Chaves, of Bentry Road, Dagenham, has been jailed. Picture: Essex Police

Family’s tribute to ‘one of a kind’ postal worker killed in Dagenham crash

Jeff Hollis. Picture: Family handout

Barking dad launches petition calling for museum about black British history

Orall Cornelius has set up a petition calling for the creation of a museum dedicated to black British history. Picture: Orall Cornelius

