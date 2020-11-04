Barking and Stratford estate agents team up for BBC property show

Two east London estate agents have teamed up to help young renters ensure they are not being ripped off.

Tobias Alexander, from Stratford, and Charles ‘Big V’ Haward, from Barking, are the stars of new BBC series Rent Like a Boss.

The show aims to give an insight into the world of renting, with the pair helping a variety of people from those struggling to find an affordable home to tenants trapped in bad housing by their contracts.

On the success of the first episode, which aired on BBC One on Tuesday, October 27, Tobias said: “We’ve just had the numbers come back from the BBC One debut of Rent Like A Boss, and it was watched by over 900,000 people, with a 10.6 per cent share. These figures don’t include iPlayer numbers.”

The four-part series is available to watch now at bbc.co.uk/iplayer