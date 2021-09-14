The tea room in a country park 'building a community' in Dagenham

Published: 9:54 AM September 14, 2021

As green shoots of pandemic recovery appear, a new hospitality enterprise is beginning to blossom in one of the borough’s most scenic outdoor spaces.

Eastbrookend Country Park Tea Room opened less than three months ago on June 21 but has quickly become a popular venue among the community.

It is a difficult time to be starting a new business, but after months of lockdowns, there are few better places to do it.

The tea room has given new life to the Eastbrookend Discovery Centre in The Chase, Dagenham. - Credit: Eastbrookend Country Park Tea Room

Director Kelly Rosevear said: “For us, it’s great to be based in a park where people can escape into the green space.

“Where we’re starting at this period, it has been really good weather, too.

“We knew it could have been a challenge to begin with but we’ve worked our way through summer, had some really good, positive feedback and we’re building a community of local residents.”

The family-friendly tea room is set in the Eastbrookend Discovery Centre, surrounded by the beautiful green scenery of the “hidden gem” that is the country park in Dagenham.

Its French doors open out into the park with plenty of outdoor, undercover seating to enjoy a cuppa and its sweet to savoury menu, including cakes, gelato, paninis, Brick Lane bagels and even doggy ice creams and treats.

Eastbrookend Country Park Tea Room is collaborating with Barking and Dagenham College, working with students during the week as part of an internship programme.

The tea room also has a partnership with the Park Rangers Service, which provides free activities for families throughout the year.

Reviews and feedback about the cafe have been very positive so far, with the tea room among three finalists in the borough in a reader poll run by the Post ahead of National Hospitality Day to crown Barking and Dagenham's Hospitality Heroes.

Kelly said: “We have listened to any feedback we’ve had and worked with the community to bring something out that they really want."

“We’ve consulted with our community on the menu and whatever it is they want.”

The venue also hosts afternoon teas and bespoke events from birthday parties to baby showers.

It will offer an events programme including Halloween, Christmas and seasonal-themed afternoon teas.

Venue hire is also available, from funeral wakes to hen-dos.

Visit https://www.eastbrookcountryparktearoom.co.uk/ for more information.